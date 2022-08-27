Blitzboks open LA Sevens account but form a major concern

Durban - The Blitzboks opened their account at the LA Sevens with a workmanlike 22-19 win over a plucky Canada team and while they will be pleased to have won after dropping their first game, against the USA, the form of the Blitzboks is worrying. The Blitzboks are challenging for the World Series Sevens title in Los Angeles and are one of four sides in with a chance of winning the title by bagging this series finale, but the South Africans are going to have to get better, especially with rivals Argentina and Australia displaying blistering form on day one.

In the Blitzboks' first game of the day, they were shocked 21-7 by the tournament hosts and they needed a strong start in their second Pool B game, against the USA’s northern neighbours, and they got it with a try to Muller du Plessis after just 30 seconds, and that was consolidated a minute later when Shakes Soyizwape finished powerfully in the corner. Sadly, it was at this point that they lost the experienced Zain Davids to what looked like a series-ending injury. Davids had to be helped from the field and it is unlikely that he will feature on day two.

Making an impact when it matters 🙌@SpeedSt11ck helps @USARugby earn a massive win in their #LA7s opener!@DHLRugby | #ImpactMoment pic.twitter.com/aSHhOfMiOf — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) August 27, 2022 JC Pretorius nailed the third for a 17-0 lead but coach Neil Powell would have been irritated when Canada was allowed in for a score as the half-time hooter sounded and that would have turned to fury when the Boks fluffed the kick-off and Canada scored as a result to make it 17-12. Captain Soyizwape settled matters down with a strong surge over the line and then his team had a let-off when a Canada try was disallowed by the TMO for a foot in touch but they did get it right with the last movement of the game.

