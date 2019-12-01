CAPE TOWN – The Springbok Sevens squad will shift their focus to game day on Thursday at the Dubai Sevens after a recovery gym session upon arrival in Dubai on Sunday to get rid of any aches and pains from the 10-hour flight.
The Blitzboks – who finished last year's World Rugby Sevens Series in fourth place – will kick off the 2019/2020 Series against Kenya on day one of the tournament before meeting Spain and England on Friday. The knock-out stages will play out on Saturday.
Springbok Sevens coach, Neil Powell, said his squad selection for the opening tournament was made easier by the form and desire shown by Rosko Specman, Ruhan Nel, Seabelo Senatla and Dylan Sage, who are all players that will return to their Super Rugby franchises in the new year.
“Everyone in the squad will get the opportunity in the series, and what they do with that will be crucial for them. These four players will move on to fifteens after the two legs, but that was not why they were included. They showed the desire and form to be here and that made selecting them easy," Powell explained.
As six-time winners of the tournament, the Blitzboks are expected to be in the mix again, and for playmaker Specman, the tournament is the first opportunity for the squad to lay down a marker for the remainder of the series and the year that will finish off with the 2020 Olympic Games.