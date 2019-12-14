FILE - Seabelo Senatla was one of the try scorers for the Blitzboks during their game against Fiji at the Cape Town Sevens on Saturday. Photo: Travis Arendse

CAPE TOWN – The Blitzboks overcame some early pressure in the opening half to put on a solid display of rugby to beat Fiji 26-14 in their second pool game of the Cape Town Sevens on Saturday. The Fijians had all the possession for almost three minutes in the first half and also got the scoreboard moving first up with a try by Jerry Tuwai.

Blitzboks speedster Seabelo Senatla was shown yellow after that, and Fiji capitalised as they got another through Vilimoni Botitu.

But that’s all the Blitzboks gave them.

The South Africans scored a try shortly before half time when Rosko Specman went over, and they were on absolute fire in the second half, dominating territory and possession and running in three more tries to get the job done in style, despite a number of questionable calls from the referee throughout the match.