Blitzboks’ Paris Olympics dream still alive as Uganda lie in wait at repechage tournament

The Springbok Sevens side’s Olympic dream is still alive after making it through their pool unscathed at the World Rugby Sevens Repechage tournament in Monaco on Saturday. The Blitzboks finished top of Pool A following victories over Tonga (31-7) and Chile (26-7) after defeating Mexico (44-0) on Friday. The South Africans will now face Uganda at 11:31 (SA time) on Sunday in the quarter-finals.

The Monaco winner will qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Blitzboks interim coach Philip Snyman praised his troops after the three wins put them in a good position to qualify for Paris. "We needed to top the pool and to do so, we needed to play three good matches on the trot,” said Snyman.

“I think we did that over the last two days, and although it was not perfect, the first objective was reached.” They will face Uganda - a team Snyman coached to Rugby World Cup Sevens qualification in 2022. "They (Uganda) are skilful athletes and a country with a proud Olympic heritage, so need no motivation for this game,” Snyman said.

“For us the challenge will be to continue the momentum picked up over the first two days because tomorrow is when it really matters.” Scorers: South Africa 31 (10), Tonga 7 (0)

SA - Tries: Quewin Nortje (2), Shilton van Wyk, Selvyn Davids, Shaun Williams. Conversions: Leyds (3). South Africa 26 (14), Chile 7 (0). SA - Tries: Tristan Leyds, Shilton van Wyk, Siviwe Soyizwapi, Ryan Oosthuizen. Conversions: Leyds (2), Shaun Williams.