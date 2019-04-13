Werner Kok sealed a good win for the Blitzboks over Fiji. Photo: EPA

Beating Fiji on Day One was the Blitzboks' first big test in Singapore. And it's a test they passed. Neil Powell's members overcame the defending Singapore champions 17-7 in their final Pool A fixture at the National Stadium on Saturday.

The Blitzboks will meet Samoa in the Cup quarter-finals on Sunday morning.

The Islanders were fresh off losing 12-19 to Scotland earlier in the day, after thrashing Canada 50-12 in their opening fixture.

It took almost the entire first half for the first try to be scored.

The Blitzboks led 5-0 at half-time after Stedman Gans danced his way to the tryline.

Fiji responded in the second half with a try by Aminiasi Tuimaba, but Kurt-Lee Arendse hit back immediately after pouncing on an offload and flying to the tryline to give the Blitzboks a 12-7 lead.

Werner Kok scored the Blitzboks' third with less than a minute to go, sealing the game at 17-7.

Earlier in the day, the Blitzboks beat Scotland 36-10, before defeating Canada 36-10 in the pool stages.

Quarter-final fixtures:

Blitzboks vs Samoa – 5.30

USA vs Argentina – 5.52

New Zealand vs Fiji – 6.14

Australia vs England – 6.36





IOL Sport

Like us on Facebook