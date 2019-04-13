Beating Fiji on Day One was the Blitzboks' first big test in Singapore. And it's a test they passed.
Neil Powell's members overcame the defending Singapore champions 17-7 in their final Pool A fixture at the National Stadium on Saturday.
The Blitzboks will meet Samoa in the Cup quarter-finals on Sunday morning.
The Islanders were fresh off losing 12-19 to Scotland earlier in the day, after thrashing Canada 50-12 in their opening fixture.
It took almost the entire first half for the first try to be scored.
The Blitzboks led 5-0 at half-time after Stedman Gans danced his way to the tryline.
Fiji responded in the second half with a try by Aminiasi Tuimaba, but Kurt-Lee Arendse hit back immediately after pouncing on an offload and flying to the tryline to give the Blitzboks a 12-7 lead.
Werner Kok scored the Blitzboks' third with less than a minute to go, sealing the game at 17-7.
Earlier in the day, the Blitzboks beat Scotland 36-10, before defeating Canada 36-10 in the pool stages.
Quarter-final fixtures:
Blitzboks vs Samoa – 5.30
USA vs Argentina – 5.52
New Zealand vs Fiji – 6.14
Australia vs England – 6.36@WynonaLouw
IOL Sport