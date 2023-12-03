Blitzboks produce scrambling masterclass to beat Fiji and advance to Dubai final

The Blitzboks produced an amazing defensive performance against Fiji to qualify for the final of the Dubai Sevens where they will have a chance to defend their title. The South Africans beat the Fijians 14-7, but had to dig deep, especially on defence. It was a scrambling masterclass, while they also took the few chances that came their way.

The Blitzboks, who beat Australia earlier on Sunday to qualify for the semi-finals, will now play Argentina in the final after they defeated New Zealand in their last-four encounter. The Blitzboks were on the back foot from the start, but Zane Davids looked in for all money after they finally got some territory. However, the ball was ripped from his grasp with the tryline in sight. The Blitzboks’ pressure on defence counted, though, as they pinned Fiji back and forced them to make wild passes on their goalline. Justin Geduld then pounced to score the opening try, which he duly converted.

Geduld, who was also physical on defence, had a great chance before halftime to score, but was caught by a Fijian defender before the ball was spilt forward which brought on the break.

Fiji hit back after halftime after the Blitzboks initially repelled them with some desperate defending. However, the South Africans gave away too many penalties, which allowed Fiji to level matters with three minutes to go. The South Africans, though, hit back almost straight after the restart, with youngster Katlego Letebele after he followed up a kick, before winning the ball on the ground and crashing over. The Blitzboks then managed to hold on to their lead to contest yet another Dubai Sevens final.