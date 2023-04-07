Blitzboks pumped up for Singapore Sevens, hope Jaiden Baron can have an impact

Durban — The Blitzboks go to this weekend’s Singapore Seven on the back of an encouraging performance in Hong Kong last weekend, but still without a podium finish in their last three outings. And with a mad scramble to gain automatic qualification for the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, coach Sandile Ngcobo is acutely aware of the significance of this weekend. He is adamant though, that with a slightly altered approach to their playing style and tactics and a huge chunk of South African pride, they do enter Pool A with a slight swagger.

“It is wonderful for the sport to see as many competitive matches and close results as we have had on the circuit this year – it tells you how much Sevens has grown and how professional it has become,” said Ngcobo. “There are upsets every single weekend and no team is spared. If you are off your game for any match, you will pay the price.” They plan to counter that this weekend in their pool matches against Australia, Hong Kong China and New Zealand is with a more personal approach, but also a bit of variation on what brought them the title in Dubai and a silver in Sydney.

“We will make it personal, as it should be when playing Australia and New Zealand, while we do not want to slip up against Hong Kong China and suffer a first defeat against them,” he said. The big challenge to get into the Cup quarter-finals will be wins over the 2022 World Series champions, Australia, and New Zealand, who have struck a rich vein of form that has seen them win three of the last four tournaments. Ngcobo said they have prepared for those matches in a particular way, with their options opened up thanks to the arrival of Jaiden Baron this week. Baron, a playmaker of note, replaced Zain Davids, a forward, and with that the SA side swopped some strength with speed.

“Zain is a three-time World Series winner and he will be missed, but with Jaiden’s arrival, it gives us some options with the ball in hand,” said Ngcobo. “He is really quick and does not go by the nickname of 'The Wind' for nothing. Also, we now have a left-footed and right-footed kicker in the squad and that gives us options. We are hoping to use that against Australia and New Zealand in particular, but I am not going to divulge too much, you will have to watch and see.” Blitzbok pool fixtures on Saturday, 8 April (SA times):

04h14: Australia 07h40: Hong Kong China 11h28: New Zealand