Blitzboks put bodies on the line on defence to book Paris Olympics ticket

The Blitzboks produced a monumental defensive effort in the second half to beat Great Britain in the final of the World Rugby Sevens Repechage on Sunday night to book their tickets to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games. Springbok Sevens side had to take the difficult route to the Olympics after a miserable season. But they dug deep in Monaco and finished the weekend unbeaten to qualify for the summer showpiece in France.

Quewin Nortje and Shilton van Wyk scored first-half tries for the Blitzboks side, but they had to withstand a lot of pressure in the second half to keep their lead in tact before winning the game. Captain Selwyn van Wyk had a hand in both of the Blitzboks’ tries. Nortje opened the scoring for the South Africans after a lovely weighted cross kick by Davids, but Great Britain’s Robbie Fergusson scored an unconverted try in the right corner after sustained pressure deep in the Blitzboks’ half.

However, Van Wyk scored straight from the restart, after a tap-back from Team GB found Davids, who then brilliantly offloaded to Van Wyk to score and give the Blitzboks a 12-lead at the break. The Blitzboks take the first score thanks to some Selvyn Davids excellence! 🎯#SevensRepechage pic.twitter.com/miAtfySWmb

— Rugby Sevens (@SVNSSeries) June 23, 2024 The Blitzboks had the early territorial advantage in the second half, but failed to make use of a couple of scoring opportunities that came their way. Towards the end of the half it was GB’s opportunity to attack, but South Africa’s defence was desperate and accurate.