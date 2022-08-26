Blitzboks ready to finish the job at Sevens Series in LA

Johannesburg – The 2022 World Rugby Sevens Series is heading for a dramatic climax in Los Angeles this weekend with four countries all in the race to the finish line, including the table-topping Blitzboks. South Africa (124 points), Australia (122), Argentina (118) and Fiji (104) all have a chance to clinch the World Series title, but for Blitzbok coach Neil Powell, the arithmetic to retain both the LA Sevens and World Series titles is simple.

“We will focus on one match at a time and for us that is the opening pool game against the USA,” Powell said. “Yes, it is a very tough pool, starting with America, then Canada, and then New Zealand, they are three tough teams, who all play totally different from each other and can beat any team on any day. “America will be tough in front of their home crowd, but we always target the first game to set the standard.”

The last time the Blitzboks played, in the final of the Commonwealth Games, they delivered a close-to-perfect performance, but Powell said this is a new tournament with new demands: “The Commonwealth Games was close to perfect, but that is in the past. At least we know what our standards can be now, so it is up to us to repeat that.” A good week of hard work in Los Angeles has perked up the team for the weekend. “It has been a good week for us and there is nice cohesion in the team, the guys are really enjoying each other's company and that is always a positive going into a tournament,” according to Powell.

The field sessions also delivered more smiles than groans from the coach, who will be in charge of the Blitzboks for the last time in a World Series tournament. “We had some issues in our preparation back home, with the weather not great in Cape Town and us losing Lubabalo Dobela and Mfundo Ndhlovu in the final week due to injury, but the effort since we arrived here was really good. From that perspective it was a really good week,” he said. The withdrawals of Dobela and Ndhlovu handed an opportunity to Darren Adonis and Shilton van Wyk, who have experienced podium finishes with the Blitzboks during this year's series.

