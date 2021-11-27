SportRugbySevens
South Africa's Ronald Brown cuts through the Australia defense for a try on day two of the Dubai Emirates Airline Rugby Sevens 2021 men's competition on Saturday. Photo: Mike Lee - KLC fotos for World Rugby/BackpagePix
Blitzboks set up final against flying US in Dubai Sevens Series final

Cape Town — The Blitzboks beat Argentina 17-7 in the Cup semi-final of the Dubai tournament on Saturday.

After defeating Australia 29-5 in their quarter-final clash earlier in the day, the Springbok Sevens side claimed their record-breaking 17th consecutive win, bettering the 16–match winning streak set by the South Africans in the 2009-09 season.

With the result, they secured their place in the final against the USA. The tournament decider kicks off at 17:26 (SA time).

Argentina were first on the scoreboard as they went 7-0 up, but that would be the last time they made it into the South Africans’ in-goal area.

It took the defending Series champions almost a full half to get on the scoreboard.

With half time approaching, debutant Shilton van Wyk grabbed a try for the Blitzboks to level the scores at the break.

Skipper Siviwe Soyizwapi added a second try for the Blitzboks, and JC Pretorius added made it three when he ran in a brilliant solo try to end the game.

