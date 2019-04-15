The Blitzboks' Werner Kok made the Singapore 7s Dream Team. Photo: Kelly L Cox/USA Today Sport

SINGAPORE – South African Sevens heroes Werner Kok and Justin Geduld have cracked the nod for the Singapore Dream Team which was named after the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series event on Sunday. The two players were magnificent over the weekend and then played a leading role in South Africa's 20-19 victory over Fiji in the final after the Blitzbokke were down 19-0 at the halftime break.

Finalists Fiji have four players in the 7-man team. They are Joshua Vakurunabili, Meli Derenalagi, Aminiasi Tuimaba and Vilimoni Botitu.

The seventh slot went to Scotland's Max McFarland.

The 2019 Singapore Dream Team. Photo: @WorldRugby7s on Twitter

After the Singapore Sevens, South Africa's Blitzbokke remain fourth on the overall standings after eight rounds, 24 points behind leaders USA.

The next stop on the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series will be London on 25-26 May before the series reaches its conclusion in Paris, the weekend after.

African News Agency (ANA)