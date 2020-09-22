Blitzboks stars Selvyn Davids, JC Pretorius part of the Sevens cream

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

DURBAN - Blitzboks stars Selvyn Davids and JC Pretorius have been rewarded for their excellent performances during the shortened sevens season with places in the 2020 World Rugby Sevens Series Dream Team announced on Monday night. The South Africans were included in the coveted Dream Team alongside Scott Curry (New Zealand), Tavite Veredamu (France), Napolioni Bolaca (Fiji), Jordan Conroy (Ireland) and Aminiasi Tuimaba (Fiji). The team was selected by the World Rugby Sevens Series Awards panel, comprising former international sevens players and series commentators. Davids, who scored 109 points for the Blitzboks in 33 matches with 11 tries and 27 conversions, also made 52 runs, with the latter achievement topped only by Pretorius. The 21-year-old Pretorius not only made 53 runs, but also scored 13 tries and made 41 tackles in 27 matches.

“It certainly is a dream come true and very unexpected," said Davids. “One will always credit your teammates when awards come your way, and this is certainly as much acknowledgement to their efforts as to mine. They contributed in a huge way and I want to thank them for that.”

Davids particularly enjoyed his try against Argentina in Sydney – where he outpaced a number of defenders in an 80 metre run – “as I cannot recall ever having to run that far for a try!”

The Blitzboks’ victory at the Los Angeles Sevens was Davids’ stand-out moment in the season.

“I was not on the field anymore when we scored to force extra time and then got the winning try in sudden death, but even from the side, that was an amazing feeling. In fact, I still get goose bumps just talking about it,” he said.

Pretorius concurred: “That was special yes. But favourite try was against Japan in Cape Town. Just playing in front of our home fans for the first time was such a special moment for me and when I scored my first try in front of them, it was an amazing feeling.”

For Pretorius, his Dream Team selection was equally surreal.

“It has been a dream of mine to make this team, so I am still a bit stunned,” he said. “It is still sinking in and I am enjoying every minute of it. We are a team where everyone contributes and as such, this is also reward to the rest of the guys, so I want to thank all of them for the award.”

@IOLsport