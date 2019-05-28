Dewald Human in action for the Blitzboks at the 2018 Cape Town Sevens. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky / BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – The Springbok Sevens team were forced to call up a third replacement on Monday evening after Selvyn Davids has withdrawn from the squad due to personal reasons. His place will be taken by Dewald Human who had to hurry to Cape Town International Airport and left at short notice late on Monday evening. He will join two other injury replacements, Cecil Afrika and Mfundo Ndhlovu, in the French capital on Tuesday.



It will be a special week in Paris for Afrika. A year ago, his dreams of celebrating a second HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series title with the Blitzboks in France were shattered when his hamstring ripped right off the bone in London.

The experienced playmaker limped back to Cape Town, not knowing that it would eventually take 12 months for him to return to his beloved Springbok Sevens team.



Passing each other somewhere over Africa that night, Human, on his way to Paris to replace Afrika, had big dreams of helping the Blitzboks win the final at Stade Jean-Bouin, where he made his debut the year before.







South Africa’s Blitzboks secured third place at the Cape Town leg of the World Sevens Series. Picture credit: twitter.com/Blitzboks





“It is funny that so many good things happened to me on this field,” Human said.



“It is just one of those things, I suppose. Hopefully, I can contribute again and help keep up the standards we created over the last couple of seasons.”



With the World Series title now a dog fight between Fiji and the USA and the passage to Tokyo confirmed, Human hopes for some opportunities to express himself.

“I am expecting Coach Neil (Powell) to tell us to go out and enjoy ourselves. We have done the hard work. I have not played with the squad in a tournament in a while, so will need to fit in quickly, but I am keen to bring the vibe into the team,” said Human, who believes the Blitzboks will strike back this weekend.



