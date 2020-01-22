The first, you can be guaranteed the Blitzboks will bring weekend. The second, well, one can only imagine they’d have no shortage of, especially given the recent returnees.
The South African Sevens rugby team will welcome back two of the fastest players in their squad when they run out at the FMG Stadium in Waikato, New Zealand, this weekend for the third leg of the 2019/20 World Sevens Series.
Young sensations Angelo Davids and Muller du Plessis, who have clock in at 10.5 and 10.6 seconds respectively over 100 metres, will feature in the squad for the first time this season.
Du Plessis travelled to New Zealand in 2018 as the 13th player but picked up an injury during training and did not play at all, while Davids finds himself in New Zealand for the first time.