Blitzboks their own worst enemies as Ireland stun Rugby World Cup Sevens hosts

Cape Town - The Blitzboks were their own worst enemies and were bundled out of the Rugby World Cup Sevens quarter-final when they lost 24-14 to Ireland. Ireland pulled off the upset of the tournament so far to beat the Springbok Sevens side to knock the hosts out of contention for the Melrose Cup in their own backyard.

Ireland showed good patience and were eventually rewarded for their efforts when Mark Roche crossed over for the opening score with a converted try. South Africa did themselves absolutely no favours in that first half, but they got the crowd on their feet when Muller du Plessis went over to level matters on the stroke of half time. Ireland's physicality was also a sight to behold, while the Blitzboks looked out of sorts in a number of aspects of the game.

What a performance from @IrishRugby!



They're into the #RWC7s semi-finals for the first time since 1993 with a comprehensive win over hosts South Africa#HereToSevens pic.twitter.com/LPt3Hh0Yqz — Rugby World Cup 7s 2022 (@WorldRugby7s) September 10, 2022 The hosts' lineout was a disaster, especially in the second half, and they were made to pay for it when Harry McNulty scored for Ireland following a stolen lineout. And it wasn't long before the hammer came down harder when Jordan Conroy added his name to the scoresheet.

Ireland wrote the final chapter in the Blitzboks' books with their fourth try, before Mfundo Ndhlovu added a consolation score for the South Africans. However, the Blitzboks will remember this match for all the wrong reasons and a disappointing farewell for long-serving coach Neil Powell. Point scorers: South Africa - Tries: Muller du Plessis, Mfundo Ndhlovu Conversions: Ronald Brown, Selvyn Davids.

