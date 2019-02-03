Siviwe Soyizwapi scored twice against Spain earlier. Photo: David van der Sandt

SYDNEY – The Blitzboks thrashed Spain 33-0 to book a fifth-place playoff clash against Australia, at the HSBC World Rugby Sevens in Sydney, Australia on Sunday. While the performance was encouraging it was little consolation after the South Africans went down 26-5 to England in a quarterfinal match earlier in the day.

Playing against Spain, the Blitzboks were simply under less pressure and had more ball possession and time on their hands, ending with a comfortable 5 tries to nil statistic.

A brace of first-half converted tries by Selvyn Davids set up the win, with Siviwe Soyizwapi scoring two in the second half, while DD Human also crossed the Spanish whitewash for a five-pointer.

The South Africans will be up for the playoff match against the Australians, having lost 29-21 to the hosts in a pool match on Saturday.

The quarterfinal loss to England will be of major concern to the Blitzboks.

Apart from losses to Australia and England in Sydney, the South Africans also went down to Fiji in the quarterfinals and New Zealand in the bronze medal playoff in last weekend's seven series leg in Hamilton, New Zealand.

Scorers:



South Africa 33 (14): Tries: Selvyn Davids (2), Siviwe Soyizwapi (2), Dewald Human. Conversions: Davids (2), Human (2)

Spain 0 (0)

African News Agency (ANA)