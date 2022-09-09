Blitzboks to face Chile in first Sevens World Cup match

Cape Town – The Blitzboks will face Chile in the first match of the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town on Friday. The Chileans defeated Germany 15-12 in the qualification round to set up their meeting with the Springboks Sevens unit.

It was a thriller of a match, but Chile ultimately managed a golden point in extra time to make it to the top 16. After the two teams were deadlocked at 12-12 at full-time, Chile piled on the pressure in sudden death and slotted a drop goal from a penalty in front of the poles to book their spot with the Commonwealth Games gold medallists. Germany scored first through Jack Hunt, and it wasn't long before Tim Lichtenberg also crossed over for a converted try.

Lichtenberg was shown yellow on the stroke of half-time, and they got another when Fabian Heimpel was also sent to the sin bin. Their numerical disadvantage proved costly. Despite leading 12-0 at the break, Chile scored all the points in the second half. Clemente Armstrong got full points for his visit to Germany's in-goal and Benjamin Videla took them level with Chile.

With the scored deadlocked at 12-all at full-time, Vicente Tredenick was the hero as he slotted a drop goal to secure the victory for his side. The South Americans will face the Blitzboks in Friday’s final match at 7.03pm.

@WynonaLouw IOL Sport