Werner Kok scored the final try for the Blitzboks against Samoa on Saturday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

HONG KONG The Blitzboks crushed Samoa 21-7 in their top-of-the-table Pool A match at the Hong Kong Sevens in a Pool A match on Saturday. Impi Visser scored the only try of the first half in the fourth minute, with Branco du Preez slotting the conversion to make the halftime score 7-0.

Any hopes that the Samoans had of catching the Blitzboks cold early in the second half were soon dashed when Justin Geduld went over the South Africans in the ninth minute, with Du Preez adding the conversion to make the score 14-0.

There are precious few Blitzboks matches where Werner Kok doesn’t get on the score-sheet, and this was no exception, as the long-haired speedster dotted down three minutes later, with Selvyn Davids converting to take the score-line to 21-0.

Tomasi Alosio did manage to breach the solid Blitzboks defence in the final minute of the match for a converted try to gain some respect for the Samoans.

The Blitzboks will now take on USA in the Cup quarter-finals on Sunday (4.58am SA time)

Earlier in the tournament, the Blitzboks turned around a 5-7 halftime deficit to run out 22-7 winners over Japan, before outscoring Scotland 26-10 in the second pool fixture.

African News Agency (ANA)