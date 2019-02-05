Coach Neil Powell seen  talking to his team  during the half-time break. Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / www.Photosport.nz

JOHANNESBURG – The Blitzboks will be looking for a better showing when they compete in the fifth leg of the World Rugby Sevens in Las Vegas, USA, on March 2 and 3.

After bowing out to England in the quarterfinals of the Sydney Sevens at the weekend to eventually take fifth place, the Blitzboks have a total of 55 points occupying fifth spot, well behind joint-leaders New Zealand and the USA who have 77 points respectively.

The Springboks will fancy their chances of a better run in Las Vegas, having been drawn in Pool C that includes England, Japan and a yet-to-be-named fourth nation.

Should the South Africans finish top of their group in Las Vegas, they will advance to a quarterfinal showdown against one of Argentina, France, Kenya, or the hosts, USA.

With six legs of the Sevens Series remaining, it is looking highly unlikely that the South Africans will be able to haul in the joint-leaders on the world standings after an indifferent campaign to date. 

However, the Blitzboks will be keen to prove that they are quite capable of challenging, following a semifinal defeat to Fiji in Hamilton, New Zealand eight days back, plus the weekend's haphazard display in Sydney.

African News Agency (ANA)


