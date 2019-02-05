Coach Neil Powell seen talking to his team during the half-time break. Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / www.Photosport.nz

JOHANNESBURG – The Blitzboks will be looking for a better showing when they compete in the fifth leg of the World Rugby Sevens in Las Vegas, USA, on March 2 and 3. After bowing out to England in the quarterfinals of the Sydney Sevens at the weekend to eventually take fifth place, the Blitzboks have a total of 55 points occupying fifth spot, well behind joint-leaders New Zealand and the USA who have 77 points respectively.

The Springboks will fancy their chances of a better run in Las Vegas, having been drawn in Pool C that includes England, Japan and a yet-to-be-named fourth nation.

Should the South Africans finish top of their group in Las Vegas, they will advance to a quarterfinal showdown against one of Argentina, France, Kenya, or the hosts, USA.

Pools | your pools for the HSBC USA sevens in Las Vegas 01 - 03 March #USA7s pic.twitter.com/ZjzkqiGBVx — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) February 3, 2019

With six legs of the Sevens Series remaining, it is looking highly unlikely that the South Africans will be able to haul in the joint-leaders on the world standings after an indifferent campaign to date.

However, the Blitzboks will be keen to prove that they are quite capable of challenging, following a semifinal defeat to Fiji in Hamilton, New Zealand eight days back, plus the weekend's haphazard display in Sydney.

African News Agency (ANA)





