Blitzboks captain Siviwe Soyizwapi scored for the team. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/EPA

The Sevens giants meet again. This time in the final of the Singapore Sevens. The Blitzboks will square off against Fiji in the penultimate event of the eighth World Sevens Series tournament after defeating log-leaders USA 24-12 in the semi-final after leading 12-0 at the break.

The Blitzboks scored four tries (including a penalty try) to progress to the final.

South Africa and Fiji will contest the final at 1pm (SA time) on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the Blitzboks reached the Cup semis with a 21-12 victory over Samoa.

Scorers:

SA

Tries: Siviwe Soyizwapi, Stedman Gans, Impi Visser, penalty try

Conversion: Branco du Preez

USA

Try: Stephen Tomasin, Joe Schroeder

Conversion: Madison Hughes





