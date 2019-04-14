The Sevens giants meet again. This time in the final of the Singapore Sevens.
The Blitzboks will square off against Fiji in the penultimate event of the eighth World Sevens Series tournament after defeating log-leaders USA 24-12 in the semi-final after leading 12-0 at the break.
“A big step up from last week”, @JustinGeduld after the Blitzboks convincing 24-12 win over @USASevensRugby in the Cup semi of @SgRugby7s @CastleFreeSA @FNBSA @ASICS_ZA @ASICSRugby pic.twitter.com/WoBB5DNh9j— Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) April 14, 2019
The Blitzboks scored four tries (including a penalty try) to progress to the final.
South Africa and Fiji will contest the final at 1pm (SA time) on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, the Blitzboks reached the Cup semis with a 21-12 victory over Samoa.
Scorers:
SA
Tries: Siviwe Soyizwapi, Stedman Gans, Impi Visser, penalty try
Conversion: Branco du Preez
USA
Try: Stephen Tomasin, Joe Schroeder
Conversion: Madison Hughes@WynonaLouw
IOL Sport