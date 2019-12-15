FILE - Ruhan Nel scored two tries for the Blitzboks as they beat Kenya at the Cape Town Sevens on Sunday. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN – The Blitzboks have booked a semi-final berth against France after beating Kenya 17-5 in the first quarter-final of the Cape Town Sevens. The South Africans kicked off the play-off action at the Cape Town on Sunday, meeting their fellow Africans in the first knockout game after going through the pool stages unbeaten in the pool of death, which featured the USA, Fiji and Japan.

Their quarter-final performance wasn't a pretty affair, from either side, and both teams were guilty of a number of handling errors, especially in the first half, but the Blitzboks ultimately proved too much for the big men from Kenya.

The Kenyans scored the first try through Alvin "Buffalo" Otieno, but it would be their only five-pointer.

The Blitzboks responded with one of their own when Ruhan Nel showed top control over the Gilbert to stretch out and place it over the whitewash to go into the tunnel at 5-all.