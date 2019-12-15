Selvyn Davids of South Africa celebrates his try against Kenya with captain Siviwe Soyizwapi during day 3 of the 2019 HSBC Cape Town Sevens at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – It was a tough start, but the Blitzboks pulled through to outplay France and book a place in the final of the Cape Town Sevens against New Zealand, scheduled for later on Sunday. Prior to the semi-final, the Blitzboks had outplayed Kenya as well as Series contenders the USA and Fiji on Day One and Two.

The South Africans scored three converted tries to France's two to get the win in the first semi at the Cape Town Stadium.

Ruhan Nel, Siviwe Soyizwapi and JC Pretorius all ran in tries, and Justin Geduld converted all three.

Tied at 7-all at the break, the Blitzboks overcame some decent pressure by the French to get the job done.