Blitzboks too strong for Kenya in Dubai Sevens quarters despite erratic attack

Durban - The Blitzboks enhanced their reputation as the team to beat in the Dubai World Sevens Series when they dispatched their African cousins, Kenya 31-21 in the quarter-finals on Saturday morning, but coach Neil Powell will be disappointed that his team’s tackling was not always up to scratch. The Boks will play the fast-improving French team in one semi-final while Argentina are up against Australia in the other semi.

ALSO READ: Awesome Blitzboks power into Dubai quarter-finals France have been a revelation in this tournament and the manner in which they smashed the USA in their quarter-final will ensure the Boks will not take them lightly Before a minute had elapsed in the Kenya game, the Boks struck when a sweeping movement from deep in their half, involving most of the players, saw Zain Davids finish; and then from the kick-off, Siviwe Soyizwape powered home down the touchline.

But the Kenyans were not finished and they hit back strongly and scored although they were helped by sloppy tackling by the South Africans, who would have been disappointed at how they slipped tackles. A quality start from the @Blitzboks 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦



The reigning champs really are on fire🔥#HSBC7s | #Dubai7s pic.twitter.com/SIfonzmiI9 — World Rugby Sevens (@WorldRugby7s) December 4, 2021

They made up for it, though, by scoring a post-hooter try by Ronald Brown for a half-time lead of 17-7. The Boks pretty much sealed the game when Selwyn Davids took a quick tap penalty ran 50m, and set up Johan Grobbelaar for a finish at the posts, and then it was all over when Shaun Williams pounced on a Keyna grubber and scampered home. In the dying moments of the game, the Kenyans scored tries via Timothy Mmasi and Jeff Olouche to give the scoreline respectability.