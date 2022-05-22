Blitzboks’ Toulouse horror show continues as they lose 9th place playoff

Cape Town — The Toulouse horror show continued for the Blitzboks as they lost their ninth-place play-off match against Scotland on Sunday. Neil Powell’s team took a 21-24 defeat to Scotland in their last outing of the weekend in France after trailing 7-12 at the break.

South Africa's tries were scored by Ronald Brown, Muller du Plessis and Impi Visser, while Brown and Branco du Preez added the conversions. Scotland got onto the scoreboard courtesy of Jamie Farndale, Jordan Edmunds, Ross McCann and Robbie Ferguson, while Kaleem Barreto converted two tries. The Scots extended that lead to 24-7 in the second half after back-to-back tries early in the second stanza.

Things went from bad to worse for the Blitzboks, who had lost JC Pretorius earlier due to injury, when Tiaan Pretorius was stretchered off the field in the first half.

On Day One, the Blitzboks lost their opening game to Ireland, before securing a win against Spain later on Friday. On Saturday, they faltered against Samoa in their final Pool D game, which saw them fail to make the Cup quarter finals for the first time since 2013. The South Africans thumped Japan 40-0 in the Plate quarter final, setting up their ninth-place encounter against Scotland.

Despite their disappointment, the Blitzboks remain top of the World Series table on 111 points with two rounds remaining. @WynonaLouw IOL Sport