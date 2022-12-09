Brave Springbok Women’s Sevens outclassed by Ireland at Cape Town Sevens

Cape Town — The Springbok Women’s Sevens team produced a much-improved performance in their second match of Day 1 of the Cape Town Sevens, but it wasn’t enough to earn their first win. The South Africans lost their second successive match at their home tournament when they were beaten 24-0 by Ireland. They were thumped 52-0 by world champions Australia in their first match earlier in the day.

The SA Women’s Sevens team again started with a lot of fight, but it was again their inability to secure possession at the breakdown that was their downfall. It’s also the main reason why they haven’t been able to get any points on the board so far in this tournament. Their defensive effort was a lot better though, as they kept Ireland to just four tries compared to their earlier match when the Dubai champions Australia made it rain tries at the Cape Town Stadium. Ireland’s Amee-Leigh Murphy Crowe scored the first try in the third minute, and only got a second when SA’s Marlize de Bruin was sent to the sin bin after not holding on to an intercept pass.