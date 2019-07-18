“We are extremely excited about the addition of the women’s event,” said SA Rugby CEO Jurie Roux. Photo: Michael Jansen

CAPE TOWN – The 2019 edition of the Cape Town Sevens will be extended to a three-day event, while the Springbok Sevens Women’s side will also join in on the action, which kicks off on December 13. After four successful years hosting the South African leg of the World Sevens Series, Cape Town will also host a women’s tournament later this year and become one of six dual tournament hosts alongside Dubai, Hamilton, Sydney, Hong Kong and Paris.

SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux said they’re looking to build on the success of the last four seasons in the revamped event.

“We are extremely excited about the addition of the women’s event,” Roux said.

“Over the last four years, the Cape Town Sevens has delivered a world-class event for spectators and players alike, and we are working very hard to ensure the same high standards and expectations are met this year.”

Tickets for those registered as loyalty members go on sale on July 22, while the general tickets are available from July 31.

Tickets for the Friday will cost R150 per person for anywhere in the stadium, but prices for the Saturday and Sunday range from R195 to R425, depending on the location of the seat and the day.

“Last year, we responded to the market demand by creating a loyalty membership programme,” said Roux.

“Those loyalty members will be rewarded for their support this year with first option on tickets, before the balance goes on general sale.

“This is a high-demand event, and we are looking forward to closing the doors once again, while making sure we continue to improve and refine what the spectators can expect.”

