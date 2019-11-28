All available tickets for the first day of the tournament will sell for only R99 on Black Friday. Photo:Phando Jikelo/African News Agency (ANA)

CAPE TOWN – Black Friday will go Green and Gold on Friday,  with an unbeatable limited offer for tickets to the opening day of the HSBC Cape Town Sevens. 

The Blitzboks and all the other 27 teams will be in action on the opening day of a bumper tournament – including an eagerly awaited home debut for Imbokodo, the Springbok Women’s Sevens team.

All available tickets for the first day of the tournament, on Friday 13 December, will sell for only R99 all day on Black Friday (29 November), at all participating Computicket outlets and online at www.computicket.com.

There is also a limited number of Saturday and Sunday tickets available at normal prices, having been returned from event partners.

Friday's opening day will also see the HSBC Cape Town Sevens debut to award-winning Hip Hop artist, YoungstaCPT. The popular musician recently won two awards at the annual SA Hip Hop Awards, bagging best album of the year and the best music video.

The HSBC Cape Town Sevens have twice won the Best Live Event title at the SA Sports Industry Awards in recent years.

Corporates are encouraged to bring their after-work drinks party to stadium level and treat staff to the vibe at one of the highlights of the Cape Town calendar. Gates open at noon on Friday and the first game kicks off at 2pm.

Saturday’s play starts at 9am and an hour later Sunday, completing two and a half days of action from the world's premier rugby sevens athletes to thrill spectators with skill, speed and upsets. 

The long weekend of rugby action will culminate with men’s and women’s finals on Sunday evening, 15 December. 

African News Agency (ANA)