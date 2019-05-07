“We have received great feedback scores from World Rugby over the last few years,” said Jurie Roux about the Cape Town Sevens. Photo: Phando Jikelo/African News Agency/ANA

JOHANNESBURG – SA Rugby confirmed on Wednesday their interest as submitted to World Rugby for hosting the Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town in 2022. Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 will be played during the September/October window considering the international calendar, including the World Rugby Sevens Series and the Commonwealth Games that will take place in July of that year.

The event will again comprise 24 men’s and 16 women’s teams, and will be played over three days in one venue, World Rugby announced on Tuesday.

The 11 unions who registered their interest have been issued the formal bid application documents, and now have until July 16 to submit their responses.

SA Rugby chief executive Jurie Roux said if successful, the tournament will be hosted at the Cape Town Stadium.

“Hosting the Cape Town Sevens at this world-class venue for the last four years was a clear proof of the stadium’s capacity to host sold-out events over a couple of days and the city to cater for them,” said Roux.

“The Cape Town leg of the World Rugby Sevens Series has established itself as one of the leading tournaments since 2015, and it delivers a triple-win for World Rugby in terms of the experience for players, partners and the public.

“We have received great feedback scores from World Rugby over the last few years, and spectators voted with their feet. Attendance for the event has been strong, with more than 100 000 supporters per tournament gaining access over the past four seasons.

“The tournament also won accolades outside of rugby, including the South African Discovery Sports Awards, who voted the Cape Town Sevens as the best live sporting event in the country.”

Roux added that the Western Cape capital is also an ideal destination for such an event: “Cape Town is served by an international airport with direct flights from all the major hubs, and is a truly global international tourism destination with the infrastructure to accommodate an event of this scale.

SA Rugby wants to host the 2022 Rugby World Cup Sevens. Your thoughts? Read about it here: https://t.co/urxaSFmdUT pic.twitter.com/4KnLLxmY0Q — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) May 7, 2019

“The city’s natural beauty offers a spectacular backdrop for a spectacular rugby event. South Africa’s ability to host very successful World Cups in rugby, soccer and cricket, to name a few, is well documented.”

World Rugby has confirmed that Argentina, Cayman Islands, France, Germany, India, Jamaica, Malaysia, Qatar, Scotland and Tunisia also confirmed their expression of interest by the March 31 deadline.

Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 host selection process timelines:

16 July, 2019: Bid responses submitted by unions to World Rugby

29 October, 2019: World Rugby Council selects Rugby World Cup Sevens 2022 host

African News Agency (ANA)