The total attendance over the two days at the Cape Town Stadium was 107,905 spectators. Photo: Michael Jansen/IOL Sport

CAPE TOWN – Cape Town Stadium, one of the Mother City’s iconic treasures, has been shortlisted for the Event of the Year Award during the Stadium Business Summit which is set to take place in the United Kingdom in June. The awards, which are the only awards for the industry and presented each year during The Stadium Business Summit, were launched to recognise achievement, innovation, fresh thinking in the world of stadium, arena and sports venue management, to raise industry standards and encourage greater professionalism, as well as drive awareness of the stadium, arena and sports venue sector.

The 2019 ceremony will take place at Emirates Old Trafford on June 4 in Manchester in the United Kingdom.

“The award recognises the event host venue and I think it is fantastic that we are being considered for this prestigious international accolade. Having entered for hosting the Cape Town Sevens, the Cape Town Stadium was named finalist for Event of the Year,” said Cape Town Mayor Dan Plato in a statement.

The Cape Town Stadium shortlisted for the Event of the Year Award in Manchester. File Photo: ANA

The local facility is up against other events which are hosted in stadiums in Russia, Spain, England, the United States, and Australia.

The award recognises the event’s host venue and the venue’s management or operational team for delivering an excellent event. The Cape Town Sevens has over the last two years been named as the Best Live Sports Experience in South Africa at the Discovery Sport Industry Awards.

“This recognition is testament to the great collaboration between the Cape Town Stadium management, the event organisers and all of those involved in putting this showpiece together. Having developed a strong track record as the World’s Leading Festival and Event destination, the shortlisting is testament to Cape Town’s ability to host high-quality events and the expertise in stadium management,” Plato added.

“As the City, we are proud of the Cape Town Stadium management as well as the event organiser for putting together an event that is being recognised by international audiences. The Cape Town Sevens is one of our signature events and we are confident that this year’s upcoming event will be another highlight which hopefully will attract more accolades,” he added.

African News Agency (ANA)



