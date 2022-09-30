Cape Town World Sevens Series tickets go on sale next week

Cape Town - Tickets for the Cape Town leg of the World Sevens Series will go on sale at 9am on Wednesday, October 5. The Mother City will host its first World Series tournament since 2019 after an absence due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Action kicks off on Friday, December 9, with all 16 men’s teams and 12 women’s teams taking to the field on the opening day. Ticket prices range from R150 for the Friday up to R825 for final day of action on the Sunday. Tickets are only available via www.springboks.rugby or www.ticketmaster.co.za. The public are reminded that unauthorised ticket re-sellers (such as Instaticket, GameDaySeats and Viagogo) do not have any official access to tickets (whether for primary sales or re-sale). Entry to the venue will not be honoured for tickets purchased from unauthorised ticket re-sellers.

In a first for the Cape Town Sevens, and in an attempt to reduce the risk of ticket fraud, all tickets for the event will be digital, mobile-only tickets, meaning that there will be no paper or electronic PDF tickets. Special encryption in each digital ticket means that only legitimate ticket owners with their unique digital mobile ticket, downloaded to the Ticketmaster app on their phone, will be able to gain entry. Buyers will be allowed a maximum of 10 tickets – each of which can be digitally transferred to a friend or family member who will in turn be required to register as a ticket owner to have the ticket validated and transferred to them. Members of the former Sevens Loyalty Programme as well as subscribers to BokSquad – the digital Springbok supporters’ platform (register at www.Boksquad.co.za) – will have an early-bird opportunity to purchase tickets from Friday before the public sales open next week.

Hospitality packages will go on sale shortly and are only available from SA Rugby. The public are advised not to entertain offers from online sources as they will be fraudulent. All inquiries should be made to [email protected] Ticket and travel packages will also be available from SA Rugby Travel on www.sarugbytravel.com. @WynonaLouw IOL Sport