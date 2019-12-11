It will be their first time back on the circuit since 2017, when they played in Dubai, and for their reintroduction, they’ve been drawn in Pool A alongside New Zealand, Fiji and Russia.
The South Africans will kick off their Cape Town campaign on Friday afternoon in the last women’s game of Day One against reigning World Sevens Series champions, New Zealand, who got the best possible start to their title defence by winning the Dubai leg last week.
And while that opposition is as tough as they come, Simmers said they’re looking forward to seeing how they measure up against one of the leading teams in women’s Sevens.
Fiji and Russia are also core teams on the circuit, while South Africa last held that status in 2015.