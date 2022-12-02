Dalvon draws Blood just in time to save Blitzboks against five-man Australia at Dubai Sevens

Cape Town — Phew! The Blitzboks nearly blew it, but Dalvon Blood rescued the situation to score the decisive try and secure a 19-12 victory over Australia at the Dubai Sevens on Friday evening. The win saw the defending champions advance to the Cup quarter-finals, where they will face Samoa at 9.34am SA time on Saturday after topping Pool A.

But the Springbok Sevens’ Cup tournament nearly ended in disaster as they failed to take advantage of two yellow cards conceded by Australia in as many minutes at the start of the match. Winning in style 😤@Blitzboks seal the win 🔥@DHLRugby | #Dubai7s | #HSBC7s | #ImpactMoment pic.twitter.com/UNUHWRRf7H — World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) December 2, 2022 First Dietrich Roache was sent off, and he was followed by Nathan Lawson as the Aussies — who are the reigning World Sevens Series champions and won the Hong Kong tournament last month — were reduced to five men. The Blitzboks, though, didn’t take full advantage, with captain Siviwe Soyizwapi tackled into touch in goal in the second minute.

But the skipper made amends following Lawson’s yellow card to put South Africa in front, and Dewald Human slotted the conversion. Soyizwapi was involved in the second try as well as he pounced on a loose ball at a breakdown and offloaded to JC Pretorius, who swatted off a cover defender to increase the lead to 12-0. Australia, though, never gave up, and managed to get onto the scoreboard just before halftime as Lawson dummied cleverly and went on a lengthy charge downfield, which reduced the SA lead to 12-7.

Australia were wide awake at the second-half kick-off as well, and captain Nick Malouf tapped the ball backwards, which saw Maurice Longbottom race through to level the scores at 12-12. That is when the Dubai heat caught up with both sides, with players hardly testing the defence as they appeared to be exhausted. SA debutant Ricardo Duarttee knocked-on around his own 22, and it looked like the Aussies were going to close out the victory — or at least secure a 12-12 draw, which would have knocked the Blitzboks out of the competition.

But coach Sandile Ngcobo brought on some fresh legs in the shape of Blood, Branco du Preez and Shilton van Wyk, and they all played a part in the winning touchdown. Du Preez fed a lineout inside the SA half, and the ball was spun wide to Van Wyk, who injected some pace and drew the defence to put Blood away down the left, and he had enough speed to go all the way. Points-Scorers

South Africa 19 – Tries: Siviwe Soyizwapi, JC Pretorius, Dalvon Blood. Conversions: Dewald Human (1), Branco du Preez (1). Australia 12 – Tries: Nathan Lawson, Maurice Longbottom. Conversion: Dietrich Roache (1). Dubai Sevens Cup Quarter-Finals (SA times)

8.28am: Argentina v Ireland 8.50am: USA v Australia 9.12am: France v New Zealand