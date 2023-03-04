Cape Town - By some margin, an improved performance from last weekend saw the Blitzboks remain unbeaten on day one of the Canada Sevens tournament in Vancouver. They produced a spectacular fightback in the first match against France on Friday, coming back from 19-0 at halftime to secure a vital 19-19 draw before turning on the fireworks against Japan early Saturday morning (SA time) beating them 40-12.

There was plenty of fight and some magic from the players in both these games, which will be crucial when they head into the final pool match against Argentina (kickoff 23:26) on Saturday evening. It looked like the Blitzboks were in for another humiliating defeat after their torrid display in Los Angeles last weekend when the French starved them of possession in that first half.

A classy finish by Soyizwapi 💥



What a turnaround in Vancouver as @Blitzboks level the scores!@DHLRugby | #ImpactMoment | #Canada7s pic.twitter.com/NzD6oshgkP — World Rugby 7s (@WorldRugby7s) March 3, 2023 Being down 19-0 at halftime, Springbok Sevens coach Sandile Ngcobo must've thought about what more he can say to his players after reading them the riot act before heading into the Canadian tournament. But their deep breath ritual and a word at halftime were all they needed to get the spark going.

Three unanswered tries coupled with a clutch conversion by playmaker Ricardo Duarttee from the touchline, sealed the draw to keep the Blitzboks on a positive buzz. Japan didn't stand a chance and this was the first game of the North American Sevens leg where the Springbok Sevens played like the team that's feared globally and loved locally. Ngcobo's men scored six tries including one on debut for back Noegh Hayward while his fellow debutant Gershwin Wehr kicked a conversion for the two to score their first points on the World Rugby Sevens circuit.

Blitzboks captain Siviwe Soyizwapi scored two tries apiece in both victories and was happy with his team's upward curve so far. Six tries scored in a convincing 40-12 win over Japan. One of the try-scorers was Noegh Hayward, who is playing in his first tournament. #BlitzIgnite pic.twitter.com/cWqXskUS8g — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) March 4, 2023

"We realised at halftime of the France game, being 19-0 down, that we needed to wake up quickly. We did so in time and took the momentum into the Japan game," Soyizwapi said. "We had to keep it simple and do the basics very well. That worked in the second half (against France) and then against Japan." The Springbok Sevens will be without their influential playmaker Ronald Brown after his tournament ended due to an injury. In his absence, though, the other playmakers stepped up and will have to put in a big shift against the high-flying Argentinians.

Soyizwapi was happy with the way Hayward and Wehr slotted in when they were called upon.