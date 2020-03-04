Dry doesn't mind being on coach Powell's speed-dial

DURBAN – Blitzboks veteran Chris Dry is adamant that this week's training sessions need to be as sharp as they had been in Los Angeles last week before the South Africans take on Japan, Argentina and England at BC Place in Vancouver on Saturday. “There were certain elements in our game that we need to work on this week – we are always striving for the one percent improvements, and we were far from perfect in Los Angeles, despite the great result in the end,” Dry insisted. The most-capped forward in Blitzbok history will play in his 74th tournament this weekend and says that every opportunity to play is savoured and enjoyed. “It is such a great honour to play with these guys and it is never nice to be 'rested' like I was originally as you want to be out there with the guys,” said Dry, who flew over to LA as a late injury replacement. “We were working pretty hard back in Stellenbosch with the SA Rugby Sevens Academy guys, so when the call came, I was ready and eager to go — as I will be this weekend.”

A lot of fun! Great afternoon spent at Brock General Elementary in Vancouver as part of @CanadaSevens Community Visit Program. pic.twitter.com/IriIckGrG5 — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) March 4, 2020

On the other side of the experience scale is Angelo Davids, who scored a first half brace in the semi-final against New Zealand, paving the way to a 17-0 win over the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series log leaders.

Davids is playing in only his fifth tournament and tops Dry when it comes to excitement levels.

“It is just such a goose bump feeling to play for this team and jersey,” smiled Davids, who has now scored 16 tries in 26 matches for the Blitzboks and claimed World Series titles in Singapore and Los Angeles.

“It was a dream of mine to play for the team and now I’m living that. I always wanted to visit the USA as well and I left with great memories. I am also pretty excited to be in Vancouver as a lot of the guys indicated it to be a great stop on tour.”

Angelo Davids (right) in action for the Blitzbokke in Singapore. Photo: EPA/Wallace Woon

Davids is still of the shy kind, but with 14 tries in 15 matches this season, his actions are speaking far louder than words.

“The guys on the inside are making it easy for me,” said the 20-year-old speedster. “We have great systems in place and that allows me to score a lot of tries. I am just at the end of it — a lot of the work is done by the guys on the inside. It is great to know they have my back.”

