Emotional Selvyn Davids can’t wait to play in front of his family at Rugby World Cup Sevens

Cape Town - If you were in the room when Selvyn Davids spoke about playing in front of the Cape Town crowd during the Rugby World Cup Sevens this weekend, you would have got a good look at what it means to the players. The Blitzboks will run out in front of a packed home crowd when they go out to chase their first Melrose Cup.

Forty teams - 24 men’s and 16 women’s - will compete for the respective trophies over the three-day event. Davids also featured at the 2018 World Cup in San Francisco, but this one will be even more special for the Jeffreys Bay-born scrumhalf. Speaking on the eve of the tournament, which will be the the first Sevens World Cup to be hosted in Africa and only the second Rugby World Cup in South Africa, the Blitzbok playmaker spoke about what makes this one so special.

"My family is one of the reasons I do this, especially my mother," Davids said. “She did so much for me to be here. I always get emotional when I think of it. It's not always that my family gets to see me play in real life.” Davids wasn't sure if he would be available for the World Cup due to the injury he sustained in the Springbok Sevens' Commonwealth Games gold-winning campaign. He recovered in time, luckily, to slot back into training after completing his rehabilitation.

"It was tough. I don't know if they spoke to the doctor to keep me calm, but he just gave me good news every time," Davids said. "It wasn't just the injury that could have kept me out of the team, there are also players who could have kept me out. The competition is good. "The doctor kept me positive and my rehab and everything went well.

"I forced it at the beginning, actually, because I wanted to be ready for Los Angeles (the final leg of the World Series), but I was able to take my time. If I hadn't, I could have got injured again before the World Cup. I think just realising that there was still enough time before the World Cup was important." On having veteran Cecil Afrika back in the mix, Davids, who shared a hotel room with South Africa's top Sevens points scorer this week, said: "Cecil is a great player, he's one of the best in the world. To have him back is huge. He helps me a lot and he is here to serve the team, where is needed, he helps. He is such an example to the team." With coach Neil Powell bidding the Blitzboks farewell after a decade at the helm, emotions are of course high.

But it's not about him, he refuses to let it be, Davids explained. "Winning isn't something he focuses on, he just focuses on the implementation of the process," Davids said. "We just need to do what he expects of us, winning is a bonus. Even if we do win but we didn't implement the plan, he wouldn't be happy. He won't celebrate. That's just the type of person he is.