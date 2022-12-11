Error-strewn, deflated Blitzboks lose to US in bronze medal match at Cape Town Sevens

Centurion - The Blitzboks lost 22-14 to the US in the bronze medal match of the Cape Town Sevens on Sunday.
Earlier in the day, Samoa stunned the home favourites in the Cup semi-finals and South Africa clearly weren’t able to get themselves up for their last match of the tournament.
The US opened the scoring with Marcus Tupuola running away from the Blitzboks defence in their 22 before dotting down under for a 5-0 lead.
The USA were over again moments later with Malacchi Esdale showing a great turn of pace to score in the corner for another unconverted try with just over two minutes left in the half.
The Blitzboks responded with a brilliant move which exploited the space on the outside as Siviwe Soyizwapi sprinted away from inside his own half, before scoring under the posts to make it 10-7.
On the stroke of half-time Joe Schroeder slid his way over the whitewash as the Blitzboks lost the ball cheaply as the US led 15-7 at the break.
Tala Talapusi extended their lead to 15 with another try straight after the restart (22-7) with just over five minutes remaining in the clash.
With the Blitzboks staring down another defeat, Dalvon Blood pulled a try back for the hosts as he caught the US defence napping to make it 22-14.
IOL Sport