CHESTER – There are some good deposits in the memory banks of the Springbok Sevens players preparing for the Athlete's Factory Sevens in Chester this weekend, but that alone will not get them over the advantage line or put points on the board.
For that to happen, the South Africans will need to “play a bit of rugby and get the game plan and game management right”, according to Dylan Sage, team captain for this short tour to England.
Sage is only one of a number of players on tour who have experienced successive HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series titles and also a bronze medal at the Rugby World Cup Sevens in 2018, but feels it starts all over again for the squad and their goals for the 2019/20 Series.
“Yes, we have those memories and they were great, but this trip is to start laying the foundation for this year,” said Sage. “We had four, five weeks on the training field and this will be a first time for us to play some rugby and find each other again in our game plans and plays.
“Everyone is pretty excited and keen to get going and that is a good sign. Some of the squad had their first run in Kenya last weekend and this is now our turn to get going. We want to lay a good foundation to take into the first two tournaments of the year in Dubai and Cape Town.