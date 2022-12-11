Extra-time heartache for Blitzboks as Samoa secure a rare Cup final spot

Cape Town - Samoa stunned the Blitzboks and the South African supporters at the Cape Town Stadium in the semi-finals of the Cape Town Sevens to reach their first Cup final since 2019. The Samoans won the match in extra-time 10-7 after they were awarded a penalty in between the 22 and the Blitzboks’ 10-metre line. Darren Adonis had knocked the ball on from the kick-off, which Shilton van Wyk played from an offside position.

Faafoi Falaniko stepped up and nailed the kick, leaving the fans speechless in the stadium. Samoa will now play New Zealand in Sunday night’s final, while the Blitzboks will play in the third-place play-off against the US. After a high-scoring first semi-final, which New Zealand won 33-17, South Africa and Samoa was something of an arm-wrestle, with both teams making a lot of mistakes and conceding penalties. It was a clear plan from Samoa to attack the Blitzboks’ breakdown, counter-rucking and forcing the the home side off their feet.

Vaovasa Afa Sua opened the scoring for Samoa from a breakdown that lead to a penalty and a yellow card for Ricardo Duarttee. The Blitzboks would hit back in the second half when Samoa had a player sent off for repeated penalties. Ryan Oosthuizen went over to score and it looked like the momentum was turning the South Africans’ way. However, Samoa managed to get to extra-time, and then clinched the game with a rare kick at goal from a penalty.

