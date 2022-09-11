Fiji outplay New Zealand to win Rugby World Cup Sevens title

Cape Town — Fiji completely outplayed New Zealand in the final of the Rugby World Cup Sevens at Cape Town Stadium on Sunday to claim their third title. Fiji, who won 29-12, were by far the better team and it remained that way from start to finish.

They ran in four tries in the first half to take a 24-5 lead at the break. Good doesn't cut it, they were unstoppable. Joseph Talacolo opened the scoring when he rounded New Zealand's defence, and Kaminieli Rasaku added their second to go 12-0 up.

New Zealand responded with an unconcerted try by Moses Leo, but Fiji were far from done in the first half and scored two more. The men in black got on the scoreboard first in the second half with a try by Akuila Tokolisoa, with Ngarohi McGarvey-Black adding the extras (24-12). Fiji were one man down for a significant period in the second half as they received two yellow cards, but New Zealand didn't make use of their extra player as scrappy pkag cost them and prevented them from scoring any points in that period.

New Zealand were also reduced to six men later in the game, and Fiji made it an even more impressive performance to score a late try to secure a 29-12 victory. In the women's final, Australia edged reigning champions New Zealand 24-22 in a thriller of a contest. It went down to the very last minute, and a missed conversion by New Zealand meant saw Australia prevent the Kiwis from claiming back-to-back titles.

Point scorers: Fiji 29 — Tries: Joseph Talacolo, Kaminieli Rasaku, Elia Canakaivata, Filipe Sauturaga, Pilipo Bukayaro Conversions: Waisea Nacuqu, Sauturaga New Zealand 12 — Tries: Moses Leo, Akuila Tokolisoa Conversion: Ngarohi McGarvey-Black

