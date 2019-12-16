CAPE TOWN – Almost, but not yet.
That could have been the thoughts of the Blitzboks as they lost to New Zealand 5-7 in the final of the Cape Town Sevens.
Going into the final, the Blitzboks were one of the form teams, having emerged from the pool stages unbeaten.
After the final, coach Neil Powell lamented the two missed opportunities at the Cape Town Stadium, but said his team, which featured a mix of experience and young blood, still got the job done, as opposed to last season.
“We had two good weeks, playing in two finals and winning one,” said Powell.