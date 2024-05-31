Heartbreak as Blitzboks narrowly go down to Argentina in Madrid Sevens opener

The Springbok Sevens suffered an agonizing 26-21 defeat to Ireland on the opening day of the HSBC SVNS in Madrid and will have to win both remaining pool matches against New Zealand and Fiji on Saturday to remain in the race for the Grand Final title.

The Irish – trailing 14-7 at the break of their Pool B match against South Africa in the Civitas Metropolitano Stadium – overhauled the Blitzboks with a try two minutes into injury time in a match that had spectators at the edge of their seats throughout.