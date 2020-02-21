The Springbok Women's Sevens team will revel in the opportunity to take the field again after their historic first appearance at the HSBC Cape Town Sevens in December last year.
They travel to the coastal resort of Hermanus for the Hermanus Sevens on Saturday and although it is a far cry from the sell-out event at Cape Town Stadium, the distances between the try-lines of that iconic venue and the Hermanus High School field are exactly the same.
That was the message from Imbokodo coach, Paul Delport, as the team streamline their preparations for the HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series for women heading to the Danie Craven Stadium in Stellenbosch at the end of next month.
“Whether you play in front of a 100 people or 10 000, the principles of the game are the same. We still need to go out there and implement and play to the best of our ability,” Delport explained.
"All our focus will be on that task at hand and how to be in the best position to qualify as a core team for the World Series next month in Stellenbosch.