Meghan Phillips scores for the South African women during their Cape Town Sevens clash against Russia at the Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. Photo: WomenBoks/Twitter

CAPE TOWN – The Springbok Women’s Sevens side produced an improved performance against Russia on Day Two of the Cape Town Sevens on Saturday, but it wasn’t enough to secure the win. The South African women put up a brave fight and eventually went down 31-12.

The Imbokodo had a tough start to the weekend’s proceedings on Friday in their opener, suffering a 40-0 defeat to Dubai champions, New Zealand.

There was more intent in their play against the physical Russians, and they also got to move the ball around and string together attacking plays way more than what was the case against New Zealand and their pressuring line speed.

The South Africans scored the first try of the match through Liske Lategan, one of the women on debut, and it was a piece of play that saw the crowd go wild early on.