CAPE TOWN – They didn't secure a win in their three pool games of the Cape Town Sevens, but nobody can say there wasn't improvement in the Springbok Women's Sevens side's performances.
The inaugural women's leg of the Cape Town event marked the first time since 2017 the Springbok Women's side played in a World Series game. Furthermore, the squad for the Cape Town also featured six debutants – a number that should do enough to tell a story of the inexperience of this group.
Playing in the Cup final was never going to be their main objective, they aren't there yet. But learning from the experience, measuring themselves against the best teams in the world and doing the best they could certainly was. After all, playing in front of their home crowd at this level is unlike anything this team had ever experienced.
But finishing within the top 10 spots was a goal for Paul Delport’s team, and it’s one that they’ve achieved already.
They will face Spain in the ninth-place play-off on Sunday after finishing fourth in Pool A, but thanks to a better points’ difference than core teams Ireland and Brazil – who also failed to win any of their pool matches – Imbokodo, who had three of the strongest teams in their pool, finished ahead of the two World Rugby Sevens Series regulars. And it’s a position that should equip them with motivation in abundance.