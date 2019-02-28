Impi Visser is keen to play in his first Cup Final in Las Vegas this weekend. Photo: Springboks on facebook

CAPE TOWN - If they needed anything to jolt them in Vegas, the Blitzboks just need to have a look at the World Sevens Series standings. Neil Powell’s men are fourth on the series log (57 points) as they approach the halfway mark in Nevada.

New Zealand (76), USA (76) and Fiji (72) occupy the top three spots after four tournaments, while England are hot on the South Africans’ heels with a points tally of 55.

While the standings are of particular importance this season as the top four teams will gain automatic qualification to the Olympics in Japan, the Blitzboks will also want to remain hopeful of winning their third successive series title.

That prospect might not seem an extremely likely one at the moment after one of their worst starts to the series in a long time, but Blitzbok newcomer Impi Visser - who’ll make his first appearance at the US leg this weekend - is determined to play in his first tournament final since making his debut in Dubai last year.

The Blitzboks have not had the best of starts to the World Series. Photo: Raghavan Venugopal / www.Photosport.nz

“We are getting there - the effort is good and the energy is there,” said Visser.

“The more experienced guys in the squad do help a lot to remind us about the standards and we are working hard to get to that final match. Just like I saw Las Vegas and the lights for the first time, that first time in a final is coming.

“I have dreamt of playing for the Blitzboks and playing in finals, singing the national anthem. Not all of those things have come true yet, but it is only a matter of time, I believe. The guys have worked hard and we are pretty focused to deliver our best performance of the series.”





Cape Times

Like us on Facebook