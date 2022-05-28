Improved Blitzboks cap great day with third win at London Sevens

Durban — The Blitzboks capped a great day one at the London Sevens when they overwhelmed their African cousins Kenya 24-21 in their third and final game. Earlier in the day, the South Africans had announced their revival after failure in France the week before with convincing wins over Argentina and Ireland.

Story continues below Advertisement

The Boks kept the ball for the first two minutes of the game and eventually scored when Muller du Plessis offloaded on the try-line to Impi Visser for the easiest of tries. Dewald Human was next to score when he enjoyed a blistering 60m run down the touchline and then Du Plessis, having created the first try, finished one off himself with a strong burst through the defence. Kenya pulled one back after the half-time hooter had sounded and then scored first in the second half to put the Boks under serious pressure with three minutes to go at 19-14.

Bok captain Siviwe Soyizwape took on the responsibility to steer his team home when he shrugged off a series of tackles to score what would be the winning try, although Kenya added a consolation try at the death. Interestingly, there was a Blitzboks debut for Lions flyhalf Jordan Hendrikse who came on for the second half. @MikeGreenaway67

Story continues below Advertisement