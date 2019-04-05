Werner Kok scored a brace of tries for the Blitzboks against Japan on Friday. Photo: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Ahead of their Hong Kong opener against Japan, Blitzboks coach Neil Powell said that he wasn't expecting it to be easy. And we saw why. While the South Africans won 22-7, they had to overcome a plucky Japanese outfit after having trailed 7-5 at half-time.

Japan threatened an upset as they still led early in the second half, but a try by Werner Kok put the Blitzboks in the lead, and two more tries by Justin Geduld and Siviwe Soyizwapi sealed the deal for South Africa.

On Saturday, the Blitzboks take on Scotland (5.41 SA time) and Samoa (9.22) in their remaining Pool a games.

Siviwe Soyizwapi led the Blitzboks for the first time in Hong Kong. Photo: David van der Sandt

Points-Scorers

South Africa

Tries: Werner Kok (2), Justin Geduld, Siviwe Soyizwapi

Conversion: Selvyn Davids

Japan

Try: Siosifa Lisala

Conversion: Katsuyuki Sakai





