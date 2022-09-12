It was always about the human being for me, says emotional Neil Powell in Blitzbok farewell

Cape Town - “Stay away from social media” That was out-going Blitzbok coach Neil Powell’s sage advice to his successor after the Springbok Sevens legend bowed out of the format after 15 years on Sunday evening.

Powell, the only person in Sevens history to win the HSBC World Series as both player and coach, unfortunately did not have the fairytale ending that he had hoped for after the Blitzboks finished in 7th place at this past weekend’s Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town. Albeit a massive disappointment for everyone involved, particularly the thousands of spectators that turned up at DHL Stadium, Powell leaves a legacy at Sevens that is incomparable, with massive shoes for his successor, who will be named by SA Rugby later this week, to fill. “It is a tough job, and a lot of people’s opinions does affect your focus, and what you think of yourself, your systems and your team. I think it’s about listening to the right people,” Powell said.

“Get someone outside of the system that’s not part of the success or the failure to give you perspective because I think in times of failure and success, you tend to lose perspective. I would almost say that success is almost more dangerous than failure, so it is important to have someone keep you honest and keep giving you that perspective to keep you grounded and humble.” SA Rugby will be conscious of the importance of Powell’s successor not only from a technical point of view, but also the humanity side of things with the now Sharks Director of Rugby having formulated a unique culture with the Blitzbok environment. And although the 44-year-old is immensely proud of the on-field achievements that includes two Commonwealth gold medals, and two HSBC Sevens Sevens crowns, it is the more the impact he’s had on every single player that has come through his hands that he will take with him to Durban.

“I think what is really special and dear to my heart is the players that have come through the system and who have gone on to be successful in their life after rugby. I don’t want to mention names, but there are a whole lot of them. “But if I do look back at that Class of 2016, the Kyle Brown’s, and that pool of players .., Frankie Horn, Phillip Snyman and to see where they’ve gone after the game, and the human beings that they have developed into is just amazing and something that will last forever in my memories.” Powell’s departure is certainly an end of a golden era for the Blitzboks with a number of players also leaving the system.

Veteran playmaker Cecil Afrika, who was sent an SOS to come out of international retirement for the World Cup, has most likely played his final tournament in a Blitzbok jersey, while Muller du Plessis will follow his mentor to the Sharks. Western Province flyer Angelo Davids will return to the Stormers, Sako Makata is off to Griquas and JC Pretorius is joining the Lions. @ZaahierAdams