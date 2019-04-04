Branco du Preez is the most experienced player - 67 tournaments - in the Blitzboks team in Hong Kong. Photo: Chris Ricco/BackpagePix

CAPE TOWN – Branco du Preez feels like something’s about to happen for the Blitzboks in Hong Kong. What exactly that “something” is Du Preez didn’t say, but he did say that feeling accompanies him every season ahead of the Hong Kong Sevens.

And there’s been a few for the 28-year-old.

Du Preez will this weekend join Frankie Horne in second place on the South African list of most tournament appearances when he runs out in Hong Kong in his 68th tournament.

“Every time you come to Hong Kong, and I have been here a couple of times before, you get that feeling that something is about to happen,” said Du Preez, who has played in 339 matches in his World Series career.

"Each time you step onto the field for the team, representing your country, makes it very special and the crowd makes it even more so.”

Du Preez has scored 1 220 points, at an average of 3.6 per match, which shows his value to the team, with his 387 conversions the Blitzboks’ benchmark.

What a venue to celebrate a major milestone. That’s Branco du Preez who will be joining Frankie Horne in 2 nd place in all-time @WorldRugby7s appearances for the Blitzboks in his 68th tournament this weekend @cathaypacific @OfficialHK7s @CastleFreeSA @FNBSA @ASICS_ZA pic.twitter.com/0lGQiNACSl — Springbok Sevens (@Blitzboks) April 2, 2019

“My main aim is to make sure I do my job, whether it is starting the match or coming off the bench. All of us have different responsibilities, but whatever is expected, I will be giving it at the very best of my abilities,” Du Preez added.

Meanwhile, Chris Dry has been promoted to the 12-man squad after Zain Davids was ruled out due to a shoulder injury picked up in training yesterday.

Dry, recently back from injury, travelled to Hong Kong as the official reserve, and now his elevation to the squad for his 67th tournament sees James Murphy make his way to Hong Kong as the 13th player.

Murphy made his debut in Hong Kong last year and also played in Singapore for the Blitzboks. He will join the squad today.

Despite another injury interruption, stand-in skipper Siviwe Soyizwapi believes the team are in a good space ahead of their first match against Japan tomorrow.

“We have been training very well - the intensity is high, the guys are keen and the input very good,” said Soyizwapi.





Cape Times

