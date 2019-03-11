Selvyn Davids and the Springbok Sevens team in a huddle during a training session. Photo: @Blitzboks on Twitter

VANCOUVER – JC Pretorius and Selvyn Davids landed places in the post-tournament Dream Team, following the Blitzbokke's win over France in the final of the HSBC World Rugby Sevens in Vancouver, Canada on Sunday (Monday SA time). Pretorius and Davids, who was named Player of the Final in SA's 21-12 win over the French, were joined in the elite selection by Stephen Parez (France) and Jean-Pascel Barraque (both France), Connor Braid (Canada), Tofatu Solia (Samoa) and Stephen Tomasin (USA).

With SA beating France 21-12 in the showpiece final, Fiji beat the USA 24-14 to claim the bronze medal. New Zealand had to settle for the fifth spot in outscoring England 26-19.

The Blitzbokke collected 22 points for their win in Vancouver and now occupy the 4th place on the world standings. The USA head the table with 113, followed by New Zealand (106) and Fiji (101).

The next leg of the sevens circuit takes placed in Singapore on April 13-14.

African News Agency (ANA)





